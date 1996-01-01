Temperature measures the total energy contained in a substance.
B
Temperature is measured in joules.
C
Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance.
D
Temperature depends on the amount of substance present.
1
Understand the concept of temperature: Temperature is a physical quantity that reflects how hot or cold an object is, and it is related to the motion of particles within the substance.
Recognize that temperature is not a measure of total energy but rather the average kinetic energy of the particles. Total energy depends on both temperature and the amount of substance, but temperature itself is independent of the amount.
Note that temperature is typically measured in units such as degrees Celsius (°C), Kelvin (K), or Fahrenheit (°F), not in joules, which are units of energy.
Recall that kinetic energy of particles is related to their motion; higher temperature means particles move faster on average, indicating higher average kinetic energy.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a substance,' because it accurately describes the microscopic basis of temperature.
