Which of the following scales is most commonly used to classify temperature in scientific measurements?
A
Fahrenheit
B
Rankine
C
Celsius
D
Kelvin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that temperature scales are used to measure thermal energy, but some are more suitable for scientific work due to their definitions and properties.
Recognize that the Fahrenheit and Celsius scales are based on specific reference points related to water's freezing and boiling points, but Celsius is more common in everyday scientific contexts than Fahrenheit.
Know that the Rankine scale is an absolute temperature scale like Kelvin but uses Fahrenheit degrees; it is less commonly used in general scientific measurements.
Recall that the Kelvin scale is an absolute temperature scale starting at absolute zero, where molecular motion theoretically stops, making it ideal for scientific measurements.
Conclude that the Kelvin scale is most commonly used in scientific measurements because it provides a direct measure of thermal energy without negative values and is the SI unit for temperature.
