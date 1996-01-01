Which of the following pairs are examples of chemical changes that produce an odor?
A
Evaporating alcohol and freezing water
B
Boiling water and crushing garlic
C
Burning sugar and rotting eggs
D
Dissolving salt in water and melting ice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change alters the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Step 2: Identify which processes in the options involve chemical changes. Evaporating, freezing, boiling, crushing, dissolving, and melting are physical changes because they do not produce new substances.
Step 3: Recognize that burning sugar is a chemical change because it involves combustion, producing new substances and often releasing odors.
Step 4: Recognize that rotting eggs is a chemical change due to decomposition, which produces new compounds that emit characteristic odors.
Step 5: Conclude that only the pair 'burning sugar and rotting eggs' represents chemical changes that produce an odor, as the other pairs involve physical changes without new substances or odors formed.
