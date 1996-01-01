When calcium carbonate (CaCO_3) is heated strongly, which of the following occurs?
A
It remains unchanged and does not react.
B
It melts to form a liquid without any chemical change.
C
It reacts with oxygen to form calcium peroxide (CaO_2).
D
It decomposes to form calcium oxide (CaO) and carbon dioxide (CO_2).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction involved when calcium carbonate (CaCO_3) is heated strongly. This is typically a thermal decomposition reaction, where a compound breaks down into simpler substances upon heating.
Write the chemical formula for calcium carbonate: $\text{CaCO}_3$.
Recall that upon strong heating, calcium carbonate decomposes into calcium oxide and carbon dioxide gas. The general form of the decomposition reaction is: $\text{AB} \rightarrow \text{A} + \text{B}$, where AB is the original compound.
Write the balanced chemical equation for the decomposition of calcium carbonate: $\text{CaCO}_3 (s) \xrightarrow{\Delta} \text{CaO} (s) + \text{CO}_2 (g)$, where $\Delta$ indicates heating.
Understand that this reaction does not involve melting without chemical change, nor does it involve reaction with oxygen to form calcium peroxide. Instead, it is a decomposition producing calcium oxide and carbon dioxide gas.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules