To which group of the periodic table does an element with the electron configuration 1s2 2s2 2p1 belong?
A
Group 14 (Carbon group)
B
Group 2 (Alkaline earth metals)
C
Group 1 (Alkali metals)
D
Group 13 (Boron group)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element's highest energy level and the type of orbital where the last electron is added. The given electron configuration is $1s^2\ 2s^2\ 2p^1$, so the highest energy level is $n=2$ and the last electron enters a $p$ orbital.
Determine the total number of valence electrons by counting electrons in the outermost shell (here, the $2s^2$ and $2p^1$ electrons). This gives a total of 3 valence electrons.
Recall that the group number for main-group elements can be related to the number of valence electrons. Elements with 3 valence electrons belong to Group 13 (Boron group).
Match the valence electron count to the periodic table group: since the element has 3 valence electrons, it belongs to Group 13, which includes boron and its congeners.
Confirm that the element is not in Group 1 (1 valence electron), Group 2 (2 valence electrons), or Group 14 (4 valence electrons), thus verifying that Group 13 is the correct group.
