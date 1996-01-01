Which of the following atoms has the smallest number of neutrons?
A
Carbon-12
B
Oxygen-16
C
Helium-4
D
Hydrogen-1 (protium)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of neutrons in an atom by subtracting the atomic number (number of protons) from the mass number (total number of protons and neutrons). The formula is: $\text{Number of neutrons} = \text{Mass number} - \text{Atomic number}$.
For Carbon-12, the mass number is 12 and the atomic number is 6, so calculate the neutrons as $12 - 6$.
For Oxygen-16, the mass number is 16 and the atomic number is 8, so calculate the neutrons as $16 - 8$.
For Helium-4, the mass number is 4 and the atomic number is 2, so calculate the neutrons as $4 - 2$.
Compare the number of neutrons calculated for each atom to determine which has the smallest number of neutrons. Note that Hydrogen-1 (protium) has a mass number of 1 and an atomic number of 1, so it has $1 - 1 = 0$ neutrons, which is the smallest possible.
