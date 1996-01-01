Which of the following best describes the approximate size of a typical atom?
A
About 1 nanometer (1 × 10^{-9} m) in diameter
B
About 1 micrometer (1 × 10^{-6} m) in diameter
C
About 1 millimeter (1 × 10^{-3} m) in diameter
D
About 1 angstrom (1 × 10^{-10} m) in diameter
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that atoms are extremely small particles that make up matter, and their sizes are typically measured in units much smaller than micrometers or nanometers.
Understand the common units used to describe atomic sizes: an angstrom (Å) is $1 \times 10^{-10}$ meters, a nanometer (nm) is $1 \times 10^{-9}$ meters, a micrometer (\mu m) is $1 \times 10^{-6}$ meters, and a millimeter (mm) is $1 \times 10^{-3}$ meters.
Recognize that typical atomic diameters are on the order of angstroms, which is smaller than a nanometer by a factor of 10.
Compare the given options by their order of magnitude and identify that the size of a typical atom is closest to $1 \times 10^{-10}$ meters, or about 1 angstrom.
Conclude that the best description of the approximate size of a typical atom is about 1 angstrom (1 × 10^{-10} m) in diameter.
