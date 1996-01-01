Which one of the following compounds contains an ion with a 3+ charge?
A
MgO
B
NaCl
C
K2SO4
D
FeCl3
Identify the ions present in each compound by breaking them down into their constituent ions. For example, MgO consists of Mg^{2+} and O^{2-}, NaCl consists of Na^{+} and Cl^{-}, and K_2SO_4 consists of K^{+} and SO_4^{2-}.
Determine the charge on each ion in the compounds listed. Remember that alkali metals like K and Na typically form +1 ions, alkaline earth metals like Mg form +2 ions, and sulfate (SO_4) is a polyatomic ion with a -2 charge.
Recognize that FeCl_3 contains Fe^{3+} ions and Cl^{-} ions. The subscript 3 on Cl indicates three chloride ions, each with a -1 charge, balancing the +3 charge on the iron ion.
Understand that the question asks which compound contains an ion with a 3+ charge. From the ions identified, only Fe^{3+} has a 3+ charge.
Conclude that FeCl_3 is the compound containing an ion with a 3+ charge, while the other compounds contain ions with charges of +1 or +2.
