Which of the following is the most stable ion commonly formed by phosphorus?
A
P^{-}
B
P^{2+}
C
P^{3-}
D
P^{5+}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the stability of ions formed by an element depends on achieving a noble gas electron configuration or a particularly stable electronic arrangement.
Recall that phosphorus (P) has an atomic number of 15, so its ground-state electron configuration is $1s^{2} 2s^{2} 2p^{6} 3s^{2} 3p^{3}$, with 5 valence electrons in the 3s and 3p orbitals.
Consider that phosphorus tends to gain or lose electrons to complete its valence shell to 8 electrons (octet rule). Gaining 3 electrons results in the $P^{3-}$ ion, which has a full octet in the valence shell.
Compare the given ions: $P^{-}$ (gains 1 electron), $P^{2+}$ (loses 2 electrons), $P^{3-}$ (gains 3 electrons), and $P^{5+}$ (loses 5 electrons). The $P^{3-}$ ion achieves a stable noble gas configuration similar to argon.
Conclude that the $P^{3-}$ ion is the most stable ion commonly formed by phosphorus because it completes the octet and is energetically favorable compared to the other ions listed.
