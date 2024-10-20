Step 1: Understand the concept of freezing point depression. The freezing point of a solution is lower than that of the pure solvent due to the presence of a solute. The change in freezing point (ΔTf) can be calculated using the formula: ΔTf = i * Kf * m, where i is the van't Hoff factor (which is 1 for non-dissociating solutes), Kf is the freezing point depression constant, and m is the molality of the solution.