Calculate the molality of the solution. Molality (m) is defined as the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. First, convert the volume of water (1750 mL) to mass, assuming the density of water is 1 g/mL, so 1750 mL of water is 1750 g or 1.75 kg. Then, use the formula: \( m = \frac{\text{moles of solute}}{\text{mass of solvent in kg}} \).