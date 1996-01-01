Which of the following events indicates that a chemical reaction might have occurred?
A
Evaporation of water
B
Change in physical state from solid to liquid due to melting
C
Dissolving sugar in water
D
Formation of a precipitate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical changes and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each event given: Evaporation of water is a physical change because water changes from liquid to gas without altering its chemical identity.
Melting of a solid to a liquid is also a physical change since the substance's chemical structure remains the same despite the change in state.
Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse in water but do not chemically react to form new substances.
Formation of a precipitate indicates a chemical reaction because it involves the creation of a new solid substance from a solution, signaling that new chemical species have formed.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules