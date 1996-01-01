Which of the following chemical properties of sodium metal is typically observed during a reaction with water?
A
It forms a precipitate when added to water.
B
It remains unchanged and does not react with water.
C
It dissolves in water without producing any gas.
D
It reacts vigorously, producing hydrogen gas and a strong alkaline solution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of sodium metal (Na) as an alkali metal, which is highly reactive, especially with water.
Step 2: Recall the general reaction of alkali metals with water, where the metal reacts to form a metal hydroxide and hydrogen gas.
Step 3: Write the balanced chemical equation for sodium reacting with water: $2\mathrm{Na} + 2\mathrm{H_2O} \rightarrow 2\mathrm{NaOH} + \mathrm{H_2}$.
Step 4: Analyze the products: sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is a strong base, making the solution alkaline, and hydrogen gas (H₂) is released, often observed as bubbling or fizzing.
Step 5: Conclude that sodium does not form a precipitate, does not remain unchanged, and does not simply dissolve without reaction; instead, it reacts vigorously producing hydrogen gas and a strong alkaline solution.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules