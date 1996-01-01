In which of the following compounds are there twice as many oxygen atoms as hydrogen atoms?
A
H2O
B
H2O2
C
H2SO4
D
HOCl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of hydrogen (H) atoms and oxygen (O) atoms in each compound by examining their chemical formulas.
For each compound, count the hydrogen atoms (H) and oxygen atoms (O). For example, in H2O, there are 2 hydrogen atoms and 1 oxygen atom.
Calculate the ratio of oxygen atoms to hydrogen atoms for each compound by dividing the number of oxygen atoms by the number of hydrogen atoms: $\text{Ratio} = \frac{\text{Number of O atoms}}{\text{Number of H atoms}}$.
Compare the calculated ratio for each compound to see if it equals 2, which means there are twice as many oxygen atoms as hydrogen atoms.
Select the compound(s) where the ratio of oxygen to hydrogen atoms is exactly 2.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules