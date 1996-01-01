Which term is defined as the ratio of the mass of a substance to the volume of the substance?
A
Density
B
Pressure
C
Specific heat
D
Molarity
1
Understand the question is asking for a term that describes the ratio of mass to volume of a substance.
Recall that density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, mathematically expressed as $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Recognize that pressure relates to force per unit area, specific heat relates to heat capacity per unit mass, and molarity relates to moles of solute per liter of solution, so these do not match the given definition.
Conclude that the term matching the ratio of mass to volume is density.
Therefore, the correct term for the ratio of mass to volume is density.
