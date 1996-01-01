Which physical property is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume?
A
Specific heat
B
Density
C
Pressure
D
Molarity
1
Identify the physical property described by the ratio of mass to volume. This means we are looking for a property that relates how much matter (mass) is contained in a given space (volume).
Recall the definitions of the given options: Specific heat is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius; Pressure is force per unit area; Molarity is moles of solute per liter of solution.
Understand that Density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume, which matches the description given in the problem.
Express the formula for density as $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$ to clearly see the relationship.
Conclude that the physical property defined by mass divided by volume is Density.
