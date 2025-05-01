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Multiple Choice
What is the mass of 0.560 moles of chlorine gas (Cl_2)?
A
39.7 g
B
19.8 g
C
70.9 g
D
15.8 g
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given quantity: 0.560 moles of chlorine gas (Cl_2).
Determine the molar mass of chlorine gas (Cl_2). Since chlorine has an atomic mass of approximately 35.45 g/mol, calculate the molar mass of Cl_2 by multiplying by 2: \(\text{Molar mass of Cl}_2 = 2 \times 35.45 \text{ g/mol}\).
Use the formula relating mass, moles, and molar mass: \(\text{Mass} = \text{Moles} \times \text{Molar mass}\).
Substitute the known values into the formula: \(\text{Mass} = 0.560 \text{ moles} \times \text{Molar mass of Cl}_2\).
Calculate the product to find the mass of 0.560 moles of chlorine gas.
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