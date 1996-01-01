Which of the following substances is the most basic?
A
CH$_3$COOH
B
NaOH
C
HCl
D
NH$_4$Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of each substance: CH$_3$COOH is acetic acid (a weak acid), NaOH is sodium hydroxide (a strong base), HCl is hydrochloric acid (a strong acid), and NH$_4$Cl is ammonium chloride (a salt that can act as a weak acid in solution).
Recall that basicity refers to the ability of a substance to accept protons (H$^+$ ions) or to increase the concentration of OH$^-$ ions in solution.
Recognize that strong bases like NaOH dissociate completely in water to produce OH$^-$ ions, making the solution highly basic.
Understand that acids like CH$_3$COOH and HCl donate protons and thus are not basic; NH$_4$Cl, being a salt of a weak base (NH$_3$) and a strong acid (HCl), tends to produce a slightly acidic solution due to hydrolysis of NH$_4^+$ ions.
Conclude that among the given substances, NaOH is the most basic because it fully dissociates to provide OH$^-$ ions, increasing the pH significantly.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules