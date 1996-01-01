Which type of change must occur to form a compound?
A
A change in temperature only
B
A chemical change
C
A phase change
D
A physical change
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, such as changes in state (melting, boiling) or temperature.
Recognize that a phase change (like melting or boiling) and a change in temperature alone do not create new substances; they only alter the physical state or energy of the substance.
Define a chemical change as a process where substances react to form one or more new compounds with different chemical properties and compositions.
Identify that forming a compound requires breaking and forming chemical bonds, which is characteristic of a chemical change.
Conclude that to form a compound, a chemical change must occur, as this involves the rearrangement of atoms into new substances.
