When nitrogen reacts with oxygen, which two compounds are commonly formed?
A
Ammonia (NH_3) and nitrous oxide (N_2O)
B
Nitrogen trichloride (NCl_3) and nitrogen monoxide (NO)
C
Nitric acid (HNO_3) and dinitrogen pentoxide (N_2O_5)
D
Nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO_2)
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the problem context. When nitrogen (N_2) reacts with oxygen (O_2), especially at high temperatures such as in combustion or lightning, nitrogen oxides are formed. These are important atmospheric compounds.
Step 2: Identify common nitrogen oxides formed from the reaction of nitrogen and oxygen. The two most common are nitric oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO_2). These are collectively called NOx gases.
Step 3: Recognize that ammonia (NH_3) and nitrous oxide (N_2O) are nitrogen compounds but are not directly formed from the simple reaction of nitrogen and oxygen gases.
Step 4: Note that nitrogen trichloride (NCl_3) involves chlorine, so it is unrelated to the direct reaction between nitrogen and oxygen.
Step 5: Understand that nitric acid (HNO_3) and dinitrogen pentoxide (N_2O_5) are nitrogen-oxygen compounds but are typically formed through further reactions involving nitrogen oxides and water or oxygen, not directly from nitrogen and oxygen gas reacting.
