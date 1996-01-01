A sphere with a mass of 12 g has a radius of 2 cm. What is its density?
A
0.72 g/cm^3
B
C
0.36 g/cm^3
D
0.72 g/mL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for density, which is given by $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Note the given values: mass $m = 12$ g and radius $r = 2$ cm. Since the radius is in centimeters, the volume will be in cubic centimeters (cm$^3$), which is compatible with grams for density in g/cm$^3$.
Calculate the volume of the sphere using the formula for the volume of a sphere: $V = \frac{4}{3} \pi r^{3}$. Substitute $r = 2$ cm into this formula.
Substitute the mass and the calculated volume into the density formula: $\text{density} = \frac{12 \text{ g}}{V \text{ cm}^3}$.
Perform the division to find the density in g/cm$^3$. This will give you the density of the sphere.
