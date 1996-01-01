Which of the following steps correctly describes how to determine the molar mass (formula weight) of NaCl?
A
Subtract the atomic mass of chlorine (Cl) from the atomic mass of sodium (Na).
B
Multiply the atomic mass of sodium (Na) by the atomic mass of chlorine (Cl).
C
Divide the atomic mass of sodium (Na) by the atomic mass of chlorine (Cl).
D
Add the atomic masses of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) from the periodic table.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in the compound NaCl, which are sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl).
Look up the atomic masses of sodium and chlorine on the periodic table. These values are usually given in atomic mass units (amu) or grams per mole (g/mol).
Understand that the molar mass (or formula weight) of a compound is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in its formula.
Add the atomic mass of sodium (Na) to the atomic mass of chlorine (Cl) to find the molar mass of NaCl using the formula: $\text{Molar mass of NaCl} = \text{Atomic mass of Na} + \text{Atomic mass of Cl}$.
This sum gives the molar mass of NaCl in grams per mole, which can be used for stoichiometric calculations in chemistry.
Watch next
Master Molar Mass Concept with a bite sized video explanation from Jules