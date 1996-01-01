Which of the following best represents a mixture of two compounds?
A
A container with both H2O and CO2 molecules present, but not bonded together.
B
A container with H2O and O2 atoms chemically bonded to form H2O2.
C
A container with only H2O molecules.
D
A container with only CO2 molecules.
1
Understand the difference between a mixture and a compound: A mixture contains two or more substances physically combined, not chemically bonded, while a compound consists of atoms chemically bonded in fixed ratios.
Analyze each option: Identify whether the substances are chemically bonded or simply coexisting.
For the option with H2O and CO2 molecules present but not bonded together, recognize this as a physical combination of two different substances, which defines a mixture.
For the option with H2O and O2 atoms chemically bonded to form H2O2, recognize this as a compound because the atoms are chemically bonded.
For the options with only H2O molecules or only CO2 molecules, these represent pure substances, not mixtures.
