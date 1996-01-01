Which of the following is considered the most important chemical regulator of respiration in humans?
A
Nitrogen (N_2)
B
Hydrogen ions (H^+)
C
Carbon dioxide (CO_2)
D
Oxygen (O_2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that respiration in humans is primarily regulated by the body's need to maintain homeostasis, especially the balance of gases and pH in the blood.
Recognize that while oxygen (O_2) is essential for cellular respiration, the body’s respiratory control centers are more sensitive to changes in carbon dioxide (CO_2) levels rather than oxygen levels.
Know that carbon dioxide (CO_2) dissolves in blood to form carbonic acid, which dissociates into hydrogen ions (H^+) and bicarbonate ions, affecting blood pH.
Realize that the increase in hydrogen ion concentration (H^+) from CO_2 influences chemoreceptors in the brain, which then adjust the rate and depth of breathing to regulate CO_2 levels and maintain pH balance.
Conclude that carbon dioxide (CO_2) is considered the most important chemical regulator of respiration because it directly affects blood pH and stimulates respiratory control mechanisms.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules