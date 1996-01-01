Which statement about mixing antifreeze and oil is correct?
A
Antifreeze should not be mixed with oil because they have different chemical properties and can form harmful mixtures.
B
Mixing antifreeze with oil improves the chemical stability of both substances.
C
Antifreeze and oil can be safely mixed because they are both used in car engines.
D
Antifreeze and oil are chemically identical and can be mixed without any issues.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the chemical nature of antifreeze and oil. Antifreeze is typically composed of substances like ethylene glycol or propylene glycol mixed with water, designed to lower the freezing point of the coolant in car engines. Oil, on the other hand, is a lubricant made of hydrocarbons or synthetic compounds designed to reduce friction between engine parts.
Step 2: Recognize that antifreeze and oil have fundamentally different chemical properties. Antifreeze is polar due to its glycol and water content, while oil is nonpolar. This difference means they do not mix well and can separate or form emulsions that are harmful.
Step 3: Consider the practical implications of mixing these substances. Mixing antifreeze with oil can lead to the formation of sludge or harmful mixtures that impair engine performance and cause damage.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements based on chemical principles and practical knowledge. The statement that antifreeze should not be mixed with oil because they have different chemical properties and can form harmful mixtures aligns with the understanding of their incompatibility.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is the one emphasizing the incompatibility and potential harm of mixing antifreeze with oil, while the other statements are incorrect because they either ignore chemical differences or falsely claim compatibility.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules