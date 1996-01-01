Zinc commonly forms a 2+ oxidation state in its compounds.
C
Zinc reacts readily with dilute acids to produce hydrogen gas.
D
Zinc is highly reactive with water at room temperature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the properties of zinc as a transition metal and its common chemical behavior, including its conductivity, oxidation states, and reactivity with acids and water.
Step 2: Recognize that zinc is a good conductor of electricity because it is a metal with free-moving electrons, which allows electric current to pass through easily.
Step 3: Recall that zinc commonly forms a +2 oxidation state in its compounds, such as ZnCl\_2 and ZnSO\_4, which is a well-established chemical fact.
Step 4: Know that zinc reacts readily with dilute acids (like HCl) to produce hydrogen gas, following the general reaction: $\mathrm{Zn (s) + 2H^+ (aq) \rightarrow Zn^{2+} (aq) + H_2 (g)}$.
Step 5: Understand that zinc does not react significantly with water at room temperature, unlike alkali metals or alkaline earth metals, so the statement that zinc is highly reactive with water at room temperature is NOT true.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules