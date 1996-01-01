Which of the following elements is classified as a nonmetal?
A
Iron (Fe)
B
Calcium (Ca)
C
Sodium (Na)
D
Oxygen (O)
1
Understand the classification of elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties and position in the periodic table.
Identify the elements given in the problem: Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca), Sodium (Na), and Oxygen (O).
Recall that metals are typically found on the left and center of the periodic table and have properties like high electrical conductivity and malleability.
Recognize that nonmetals are located on the right side of the periodic table (except for Hydrogen) and generally have properties such as poor electrical conductivity and are often gases or brittle solids at room temperature.
Determine that Oxygen (O) is a nonmetal because it is located in group 16 on the right side of the periodic table and exhibits typical nonmetal properties, unlike Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca), and Sodium (Na), which are metals.
