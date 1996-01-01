An element has the following properties: it is a shiny, good conductor of electricity, and reacts vigorously with water. Where on the periodic table would this element most likely be found?
A
Group 17 (halogens)
B
Group 18 (noble gases)
C
Group 2 (alkaline earth metals)
D
Group 1 (alkali metals)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key properties given: the element is shiny, a good conductor of electricity, and reacts vigorously with water.
Recall that metals are generally shiny and good conductors of electricity, so the element is likely a metal.
Consider the reactivity with water: among metals, alkali metals (Group 1) are known for reacting vigorously with water, producing hydrogen gas and a hydroxide.
Compare with other groups: Group 2 (alkaline earth metals) are less reactive with water, Group 17 (halogens) are nonmetals and not good conductors, and Group 18 (noble gases) are inert and do not react.
Conclude that the element is most likely found in Group 1 (alkali metals) on the periodic table, based on its properties.
