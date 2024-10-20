Identify the formula for the De Broglie wavelength: \( \lambda = \frac{h}{mv} \), where \( \lambda \) is the wavelength, \( h \) is Planck's constant \( 6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ m}^2 \text{ kg/s} \), \( m \) is the mass in kilograms, and \( v \) is the velocity in meters per second.