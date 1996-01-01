If the end of a filler rod becomes oxidized during a chemical process, what should be done to restore its chemical properties before further use?
A
Continue using the rod without any treatment.
B
Heat the rod until the oxidation layer disappears.
C
Dip the rod in water to cool it down.
D
Remove the oxidized layer by filing or grinding the end of the rod.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that oxidation forms a layer of metal oxide on the surface of the filler rod, which can interfere with its chemical reactivity and bonding properties.
Recognize that simply heating the rod or dipping it in water will not effectively remove the oxidized layer; heating might change the oxidation but not eliminate it, and water cooling does not address oxidation.
Know that the best way to restore the rod's chemical properties is to physically remove the oxidized layer by filing or grinding the end of the rod, exposing fresh, unoxidized metal underneath.
After removing the oxidized layer, ensure the rod is clean and free of debris before further use to maintain optimal chemical performance.
This process helps maintain the integrity of the chemical process by ensuring the filler rod can properly react or bond as intended.
