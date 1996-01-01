Which of the following statements regarding calcium is false?
A
Calcium reacts with water to produce calcium hydroxide and hydrogen gas.
B
Calcium has two valence electrons in its outermost shell.
C
Calcium forms ionic compounds with nonmetals such as chlorine.
D
Calcium is a transition metal found in period 4 of the periodic table.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review the position of calcium on the periodic table: Calcium is located in group 2 and period 4, which classifies it as an alkaline earth metal, not a transition metal.
Recall the definition of transition metals: Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, typically groups 3 through 12, characterized by partially filled d orbitals.
Analyze the chemical behavior of calcium: Calcium has two valence electrons in its outermost shell (4s^2), which it readily loses to form Ca^{2+} ions, leading to ionic compounds with nonmetals like chlorine.
Understand the reaction of calcium with water: Calcium reacts with water to form calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)_2) and hydrogen gas (H_2), consistent with the behavior of alkaline earth metals.
Conclude that the false statement is the one claiming calcium is a transition metal, as calcium is an alkaline earth metal in period 4, not a transition metal.
