Which of the following terms best describes a water-soluble flammable liquid?
A
Salt
B
Oil
C
Alcohol
D
Sugar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the properties of each term given: Salt, Oil, Alcohol, and Sugar.
Recall that water-soluble substances dissolve well in water, meaning they are polar or can form hydrogen bonds with water molecules.
Recognize that flammable liquids are substances that can catch fire easily, which typically means they have organic components with carbon and hydrogen.
Analyze each option: Salt is ionic and water-soluble but not flammable; Oil is flammable but not water-soluble; Sugar is water-soluble but not flammable; Alcohols are organic compounds that are both water-soluble (due to their -OH group) and flammable.
Conclude that the term 'Alcohol' best fits the description of a water-soluble flammable liquid because it combines both properties.
