Which of the following ions is isoelectronic with Xe?
A
Cs^{+}
B
I^{-}
C
Te^{2-}
D
Ba^{2+}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that ions are isoelectronic if they have the same number of electrons.
Determine the number of electrons in the neutral Xenon (Xe) atom. Xenon has an atomic number of 54, so it has 54 electrons.
Calculate the number of electrons for each ion by adjusting the number of electrons based on the charge: for a cation, subtract electrons equal to the charge; for an anion, add electrons equal to the charge.
For example, for Cs^{+}, start with Cs atomic number 55 (55 electrons) and subtract 1 electron for the +1 charge, resulting in 54 electrons.
Compare the electron counts of all given ions to 54 (the number of electrons in Xe) to identify which ions are isoelectronic with Xe.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules