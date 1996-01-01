What is the most stable monatomic ion formed from lithium?
A
Li^+
B
Li^0
C
Li^-
D
Li^2+
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that lithium (Li) is an element in Group 1 of the periodic table, which means it has one electron in its outermost shell (valence shell).
Recall that atoms tend to form ions to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas configuration.
For lithium, losing one electron results in the electron configuration of helium (He), which is a stable noble gas configuration. This forms the Li⁺ ion.
Consider the other options: Li⁰ is the neutral atom, Li⁻ would mean gaining an electron (which is unlikely for lithium due to its low electron affinity), and Li²⁺ would mean losing two electrons, which is highly unfavorable because lithium only has one valence electron.
Conclude that the most stable monatomic ion formed from lithium is Li⁺, as it achieves a stable noble gas electron configuration by losing one electron.
