Which one of the following elements is NOT among the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust?
A
Copper (Cu)
B
Calcium (Ca)
C
Aluminum (Al)
D
Iron (Fe)
1
Understand that the Earth's crust is primarily composed of a limited number of elements that make up the majority of its mass. These are often referred to as the most abundant elements in the crust.
Recall or review the list of the eight most abundant elements in the Earth's crust. These typically include Oxygen (O), Silicon (Si), Aluminum (Al), Iron (Fe), Calcium (Ca), Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), and Magnesium (Mg).
Compare the given elements in the problem (Copper (Cu), Calcium (Ca), Aluminum (Al), Iron (Fe)) against the list of the eight most abundant elements.
Identify which element from the options is not present in the list of the eight most abundant elements. Since Copper (Cu) is not among the common major elements in the crust, it is the correct choice.
Understand that Copper, while important industrially, is relatively rare in the Earth's crust compared to elements like Calcium, Aluminum, and Iron.
