Which two elements are the most abundant in Earth's crust?
A
Hydrogen and carbon
B
Calcium and sodium
C
Oxygen and silicon
D
Iron and aluminum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Earth's crust is composed mainly of certain elements that are more abundant than others due to geological processes and the composition of minerals.
Recall that oxygen is the most abundant element in the Earth's crust because it forms oxides with many other elements and is a major component of silicate minerals.
Recognize that silicon is the second most abundant element in the crust, primarily because it combines with oxygen to form silicate minerals, which make up most of the crust.
Compare the given options by considering the typical elemental composition of the crust: hydrogen and carbon are more abundant in the atmosphere and biosphere, calcium and sodium are present but less abundant, iron and aluminum are significant but not as abundant as oxygen and silicon.
Conclude that the two most abundant elements in Earth's crust are oxygen and silicon, as they form the majority of the crust's mineral content.
