Which of the following elements is classified as a transition metal?
A
Na
B
Al
C
Mg
D
Fe
Understand the definition of transition metals: Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, typically groups 3 through 12, and they have partially filled d orbitals.
Identify the position of each element in the periodic table: Sodium (Na) is in group 1 (alkali metals), Aluminum (Al) is in group 13 (post-transition metals), Magnesium (Mg) is in group 2 (alkaline earth metals), and Iron (Fe) is in group 8 (d-block).
Recognize that only elements in the d-block are considered transition metals, so check which element belongs to the d-block.
Since Fe (Iron) is located in the d-block and has partially filled d orbitals, it is classified as a transition metal.
Conclude that among the given options, Fe is the transition metal, while Na, Al, and Mg are not.
