Which statement best describes the difference between a physical change and a chemical change?
A
A physical change alters the appearance or state of a substance without changing its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
B
A physical change involves breaking chemical bonds, while a chemical change does not.
C
A physical change can only occur at high temperatures, while a chemical change can occur at any temperature.
D
A physical change always produces heat, while a chemical change does not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or appearance of a substance but does not alter its chemical identity.
Step 2: Recognize that a chemical change involves a transformation that produces one or more new substances with different chemical properties and compositions.
Step 3: Identify that physical changes include changes in state (such as melting, freezing, or boiling) or shape, where the molecules remain the same.
Step 4: Note that chemical changes involve breaking and forming chemical bonds, leading to new substances, which is not the case in physical changes.
Step 5: Use these distinctions to evaluate the given statements and select the one that correctly contrasts physical and chemical changes based on changes in composition and substance formation.
