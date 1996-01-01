Which multiplier does the metric prefix 'micro-' represent?
A
10^{-9}
B
10^{6}
C
10^{-6}
D
10^{-3}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that metric prefixes represent specific powers of ten, which are used to denote multiples or fractions of units.
Recall that the prefix 'micro-' is commonly used in measurements to indicate a factor smaller than the base unit.
Identify the standard scientific notation for 'micro-', which is $10^{-6}$, meaning one millionth of the base unit.
Compare the given options to confirm that $10^{-6}$ matches the 'micro-' prefix, while the others correspond to different prefixes (e.g., $10^{-9}$ is 'nano-', $10^{6}$ is 'mega-', and $10^{-3}$ is 'milli-').
Conclude that the multiplier represented by the metric prefix 'micro-' is $10^{-6}$.
