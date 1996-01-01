Which of the following is the correct SI unit for specific heat capacity?
A
J kg^{-1} K^{-1}
B
J mol^{-1} K^{-1}
C
J K^{-1}
D
kg J^{-1} K^{-1}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that specific heat capacity is defined as the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Kelvin (or Celsius).
Recall the formula for specific heat capacity: $q = m c \Delta T$, where $q$ is heat energy in joules (J), $m$ is mass in kilograms (kg), $c$ is specific heat capacity, and $\Delta T$ is the temperature change in kelvin (K).
Rearrange the formula to solve for specific heat capacity: $c = \frac{q}{m \Delta T}$.
Analyze the units on the right side: heat energy $q$ has units of joules (J), mass $m$ has units of kilograms (kg), and temperature change $\Delta T$ has units of kelvin (K). So, the units of $c$ are $\frac{J}{kg \cdot K}$.
Compare this derived unit with the options given and identify that the correct SI unit for specific heat capacity is $J\ kg^{-1}\ K^{-1}$.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules