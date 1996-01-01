Which of the following is NOT an SI unit for the property it measures?
A
Kelvin for temperature
B
Meter for length
C
Second for time
D
Gram for mass
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what SI units are. The International System of Units (SI) is the modern form of the metric system and is the most widely used system of measurement. Each physical property has a designated SI unit.
Step 2: Identify the SI units for the given properties: Temperature is measured in Kelvin (K), Length is measured in meters (m), and Time is measured in seconds (s). These are all standard SI units.
Step 3: Examine the unit given for mass. The problem states 'Gram' for mass. While the gram (g) is a metric unit of mass, it is not the base SI unit for mass.
Step 4: Recall that the SI base unit for mass is the kilogram (kg), not the gram. The kilogram is the standard unit used in the SI system for mass measurements.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Gram for mass' is NOT an SI unit for the property it measures, making it the correct answer to the problem.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules