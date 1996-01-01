Hey everyone. So here it says, which of the following options below show the ice electronic ions in order of decreasing radius. So I so electronic just means they all have the same number of electrons. And here, since we're dealing with a majority of ions, that means we're looking at ionic radius. Remember when you're ice electronics, which again is the same number of electrons you're gonna say the more negative charge equals larger ionic radius. Okay, and so basically a negative three charge will be bigger than negative two, bigger than negative one, bigger than zero, bigger than any positive charge. Alright, so now let's take a look at the options presented before us. So the first one isn't even an option to look at because those ions are not IsIL electronic with each other. They don't have the same number of electrons. Chloride ion has 18 electrons, bromide ion has 36 fluoride ion has 10. Okay, so this doesn't even count next. All of these do in fact have 18 electrons and a negative two charge will be bigger than a negative one, which is bigger than a neutral one. So this would be in order of largest and small. So this looks like our answer. But let's just look at the remaining ones. We have calcium two plus. This would have 18 electrons sodium plus, iron would have 10. And here Argon is 18. So this is not ice electronics Then here this is 18. Strong team two plus would be 36 magnesium two plus would be 10. This is also not ice electronic. So here only option B is one dealing with ISIL electronic ions, and it's, in order of largest ionic radius to smallest.

Hide transcripts