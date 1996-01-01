Which of the following types of information about elements can be obtained directly from the periodic table?
A
Element symbol, melting point, and boiling point
B
Element symbol, atomic number, and atomic mass
C
Element symbol, color, and reactivity with water
D
Element symbol, electron configuration, and density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table provides fundamental information about each element, such as its symbol, atomic number, and atomic mass, which are standardized and listed for all elements.
Recognize that properties like melting point, boiling point, color, reactivity with water, electron configuration, and density are not directly listed on the periodic table; these require consulting additional reference materials or databases.
Recall that the atomic number represents the number of protons in an element's nucleus and is always shown on the periodic table, usually above the element symbol.
Note that the atomic mass (or atomic weight) is typically displayed below the element symbol and represents the weighted average mass of the element's isotopes.
Conclude that the information directly obtained from the periodic table includes the element symbol, atomic number, and atomic mass, making this the correct choice.
