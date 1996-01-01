Which of the following is the symbol for the element located in group 4A (14) and period 2 of the periodic table?
A
Sn
B
Si
C
Ge
D
C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group and period numbers given: group 4A (which is group 14 in modern numbering) and period 2.
Recall that the periodic table is arranged in periods (rows) and groups (columns), where period 2 corresponds to the second row and group 14 corresponds to the 4A column.
List the elements in group 14: Carbon (C), Silicon (Si), Germanium (Ge), Tin (Sn), and Lead (Pb), arranged from top to bottom in increasing period number.
Determine which element is in period 2 of group 14. Since period 2 is the second row, the element in group 14 and period 2 is Carbon (C).
Compare the given options (Sn, Si, Ge) with the element identified. Since Carbon (C) is not listed, check the next element in period 3 (Si) and period 4 (Ge) to confirm the correct symbol for the specified position.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table History with a bite sized video explanation from Jules