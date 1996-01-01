A sample of gas has a density of 1.0 g/L. What is the density of the gas in units of mg/mL?
A
0.1 mg/mL
B
10 mg/mL
C
1.0 mg/mL
D
100 mg/mL
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given density and its units: 1.0 g/L.
Recall the unit conversions needed: 1 g = 1000 mg and 1 L = 1000 mL.
Set up the conversion for density from g/L to mg/mL by multiplying by the appropriate conversion factors: $\text{density in mg/mL} = 1.0 \ \text{g/L} \times \frac{1000 \ \text{mg}}{1 \ \text{g}} \times \frac{1 \ \text{L}}{1000 \ \text{mL}}$.
Simplify the expression by canceling units and numbers to find the density in mg/mL.
Interpret the result to select the correct answer from the given options.
