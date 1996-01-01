The density of solid nickel (Ni) is 8.90 g/cm^3. How many atoms are present per cubic centimeter (cm^3) of Ni? (Atomic mass of Ni = 58.69 g/mol; Avogadro's number = 6.022 × 10^{23} atoms/mol)
A
1.52 × 10^{23} atoms
B
9.14 × 10^{22} atoms
C
6.58 × 10^{21} atoms
D
9.13 × 10^{22} atoms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given data: density of Ni = 8.90 g/cm^3, atomic mass of Ni = 58.69 g/mol, and Avogadro's number = 6.022 \times 10^{23} atoms/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of Ni in 1 cm^3 using the formula: $\text{moles} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}}$. Here, mass is the density times volume (1 cm^3), so $\text{moles} = \frac{8.90 \text{ g}}{58.69 \text{ g/mol}}$.
Use Avogadro's number to convert moles to atoms: $\text{atoms} = \text{moles} \times 6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ atoms/mol}$.
Substitute the moles calculated in step 2 into the equation in step 3 to find the number of atoms per cm^3.
Interpret the result and compare it with the given options to confirm the correct number of atoms per cubic centimeter of nickel.
