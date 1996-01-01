Which of the following is the SI unit for intensity?
A
watt per square meter (W/m^2)
B
candela (cd)
C
newton (N)
D
joule (J)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that intensity in physics and chemistry typically refers to power per unit area, which measures how much energy passes through a given area per unit time.
Recall that power is measured in watts (W), where 1 watt equals 1 joule per second (1 W = 1 J/s).
Recognize that intensity is defined as power divided by area, so its unit must be power unit divided by area unit.
Since area is measured in square meters (m^2) in the SI system, the unit for intensity becomes watts per square meter, written as $\mathrm{W/m^2}$.
Compare the given options: candela (cd) is a unit of luminous intensity (different concept), newton (N) is a unit of force, and joule (J) is a unit of energy, so the correct SI unit for intensity is watt per square meter ($\mathrm{W/m^2}$).
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules