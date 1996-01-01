The metric system is based on which of the following units?
A
British units
B
Customary units
C
Imperial units
D
SI units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used internationally.
Recognize that the metric system is built upon the International System of Units, abbreviated as SI units.
Note that British units, Customary units, and Imperial units are different systems of measurement primarily used in specific countries and are not part of the metric system.
Recall that SI units include base units such as the meter (length), kilogram (mass), second (time), ampere (electric current), kelvin (temperature), mole (amount of substance), and candela (luminous intensity).
Conclude that the metric system is based on SI units, which provide a standardized and universal framework for measurement.
