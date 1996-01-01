Which of the following is NOT a disadvantage of using hydrogen as a fuel?
A
Hydrogen can be explosive when mixed with air
B
Hydrogen requires special infrastructure for distribution
C
Hydrogen is difficult to store and transport
D
Hydrogen has a high energy content per unit mass
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which statement is NOT a disadvantage of using hydrogen as a fuel. This means we need to evaluate each option to see if it is a true disadvantage or not.
Step 2: Review the properties of hydrogen as a fuel. Hydrogen is known to be explosive when mixed with air, so this is a valid disadvantage.
Step 3: Consider the infrastructure requirements. Hydrogen requires special infrastructure for safe distribution because it is a very light and reactive gas, so this is also a disadvantage.
Step 4: Think about storage and transport. Hydrogen is difficult to store and transport due to its low density and the need for high pressure or low temperature, making this a disadvantage as well.
Step 5: Evaluate the statement about hydrogen's energy content per unit mass. Hydrogen actually has a very high energy content per unit mass, which is an advantage, not a disadvantage. Therefore, this statement is NOT a disadvantage.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules