Which of the following is typically found on the periodic table for each element?
A
The element's melting point
B
The element's electron configuration
C
The element's molecular formula
D
The element's chemical symbol
1
Understand what information the periodic table typically provides for each element. The periodic table is designed to give key, standardized information about elements in a concise format.
Recall that the periodic table includes the element's atomic number, chemical symbol, atomic mass, and sometimes the element's name, but it does not usually include properties like melting point or molecular formula directly.
Recognize that the element's electron configuration is related to its position on the periodic table but is not explicitly listed for each element on the standard periodic table.
Note that the molecular formula applies to compounds, not individual elements, so it is not found on the periodic table for elements.
Conclude that the chemical symbol is the standard, universally recognized abbreviation for each element and is always shown on the periodic table.
